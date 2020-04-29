FBI Docs Reveal Campaign to Get Flynn to 'Lie' or Be 'Fired'

Handwritten FBI notes unsealed Wednesday show the investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was a concerted effort to pin him down on having broken the Logan Act, "get him to lie," or "get him fired."

"What is our goal?" one of the notes, written by an unidentified government official, believed to be an attorney, reads. "Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?"

Also, a note written by former FBI head of counterintelligence Bill Priestap after a meeting with then-FBI Director James Comey and then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, showed an effort to get Flynn "to admit to breaking the Logan Act," Fox News reported.

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley called the revelations "chilling," per the report.

The Logan Act, enacted in 1799 before the age of telephones, has never been used in a criminal prosecution and prevents U.S. citizens from representing the country to foreign countries.

Former President Barack Obama fired Flynn as Defense Intelligence Agency chief in 2014 and personally warned the Trump transition team in late 2016 against hiring Flynn, saying he was "not a fan," according to Fox News.

"The documents I've seen so far – in addition to the ones you have in your hands now – are even more stunning," Flynn's new attorney Sidney Powell told Fox News' "Hannity" on Wednesday night. "It's absolutely appalling what these agents, and the special counsel operations did to Gen. Flynn. It's abuse of their authority at every turn."

"They had only special violations of every protocol known for him because they were determined to take him out," she added.

Powell believes the unidentified note-taker to be a Justice Department attorney warning agents of their objectives in the investigation of Flynn.

"I interpret the notes as absolutely damning of their conducts and their plan," she said. "They rejected the advice of the apparent lawyer who wrote the handwritten notes that they not play games with the White House, and instead that is exactly what they did.

"But, no, Gen. Flynn, they blindsided completely at every turn," she continued. "They planned ahead of the meeting to keep him relaxed and unguarded so that he would not even know he was the subject of the interview.

"I can't even tell you how outraged I am by all of this."

The Justice Department turned over the documents this week and more exculpatory documents are going to be released, per the report.

"Yeah, there's more coming," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary committee, told host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night. "It's pretty apparent to me that Gen. Flynn was a victim of an out-of-control Department of Justice. He basically got railroaded.

"As widely known, the Obama administration didn't have much use for Gen. Flynn. Attorney General [William] Barr needs to be complimented; he is doing the right thing. He has three goals that I share: Restore trust, hold people accountable who have engaged in misconduct, and right a wrong."

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators, but his sentencing has been put off, and he has since withdrawn his plea because of "egregious misconduct" by the FBI.

"These notes reek of criminal misconduct," Graham added to host Hannity. "I trust AG Barr to be fair to everybody involved with those being investigated.

"One of the worst things that can happen in any democracy is for those who are in charge of the law to take it into their own hands for political purposes," he added. "I think that is what has happened here. Time will tell. I promise you that we will find out how the FBI operated."