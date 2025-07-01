WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Admin to Keep FBI Headquarters in D.C.

By    |   Tuesday, 01 July 2025 04:04 PM EDT

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that despite much speculation, FBI headquarters will remain in the nation's capital, the Washington Post reported.

President Donald Trump had long opposed moving the FBI out of Washington, D.C., saying the FBI and the DOJ should be near each other. While the FBI will move out of the aging J. Edgar Hoover Building, it won't relocate to a Maryland suburb, as was proposed earlier this year.

The FBI will now head three blocks west of its current location into the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.

The precise timing of the move and how the logistics of transferring classified bureau investigations was not revealed in the initial report. The Trump administration's official announcement puts to an end the lobbying efforts of cities in Virginia and Maryland that had hoped to host the FBI.

During the Biden administration, the General Services Administration had chosen Greenbelt, Maryland, as the next location for the FBI's headquarters. Other locations under consideration were Landover, Maryland, and Springfield, Virginia.

As far back as his first term, Trump had opposed moving the main office into one of the adjacent states.

"They were going to build an FBI headquarters three hours away in Maryland, a liberal state," Trump said in March. "But that has no bearing on what I'm about to say. We're going to stop it. I'm not going to let that happen."

In May, FBI Director Kash Patel announced the bureau will move about 1,500 employees to other locations around the U.S.

"In the national capital region, in the 50-mile radius around Washington, D.C., there were 11,000 FBI employees," he said. "That's like a third of the workforce. A third of the crime doesn't happen here, so we are taking 1,500 of those folks and moving them out."

