FBI, DHS Warn of Retaliation After Trump Shooting

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security on Monday issued a joint intelligence bulletin warning of possible retaliation attacks after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

In a four-page bulletin obtained by Politico, violent extremists "may attempt follow-on or retaliatory acts of violence" in response to Saturday's shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, that killed one person.

The bulletin did not list any specific targets but cautioned that extremists have plotted attacks against "perceived political or ideological opponents."

"The FBI and DHS remain concerned about the potential for follow-on or retaliatory acts of violence following this attack, particularly given that individuals in some online communities have threatened, encouraged, or referenced acts of violence in response to the attempted assassination," the bulletin said.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected shooter at Saturday's rally, had improvised explosive devices in his car and home and had also ordered packages containing hazardous material over the last several months, the FBI and DHS said.

"This attack reinforces our assessment that election-related targets are under a heightened threat of attack or other types of disruptive incidents," the bulletin said.

Crooks was shot and killed by Secret Service at the rally. The FBI said Monday it has gained access to his phone and was continuing to analyze his electronic devices.

Leading up to the election, law enforcement has vowed to prevent political violence against elected officials, government officials, candidates, and the media, Politico reported. The Justice Department said it would relentlessly crack down on threats against election officials.

Politicians like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows have been the victim of swatting incidents, while an envelope of white powder was sent to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg during his prosecution of Trump.