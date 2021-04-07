Saks Fifth Avenue to Ban Fur in Stores by 2022

The high-end fashion retailer Saks Fifth Avenue on Wednesday announced it would ban fur production at its 27 fur salons and fur departments by January 2022, according to the New York Post.

"We evaluate a number of factors when making decisions about our assortment, including customer preferences and societal shifts," said Tracy Margolies, the company's chief merchandising officer in a statement. Acknowledging changing trends she said "the sale of fur remains a significant social issue. As such, eliminating it from our assortment is the right step for us to take at this time."

The move to ban fur came as other fashion chains made it a point that they wouldn't sell fur either. Companies such as Macy's, Bloomingdales, and Nordstrom, have gotten rid of fur at their stores in the past year. Macy's closed its 34 fur vaults down. Bloomingdales, owned by Macy's, closed down its 22 Maximilian salons. And Nordstrom, a company with a long history of selling furs didn't just stop there; the chain also eliminated the sale at its stores of skins, including those from alligators, crocodiles, pythons, kangaroos, and ostrich.

But Saks also sells products made from goatskins, leather products, pony and calf hair, and goose down feathers. It is unclear how the policy change will affect these items.

Last Wednesday, Mark Oaten, CEO of the International Fur Federation, responded to the announcement.

"Sadly they have decided to listen to animal activists who don't represent the wider public...By following the activists' agenda Saks will soon have to ban wool and leather and silk."

Animal rights groups such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have already pressured the companies such as Ralph Lauren, Burberry, Calvin Klein, Coach, Farfetch, Giorgio Armani, and Gucci to drop fur from their lines.