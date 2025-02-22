WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: farmers | Trump | Spending | agriculture

US Farmers in Dire Straits From Trump Spending Freeze

By    |   Saturday, 22 February 2025 10:40 AM EST

Thousands of U.S. farmers are wondering when they’ll get their money from federal conservation program contracts. Many are barely hanging on without the funding. The bulk of agriculture conservation program payments has been held up by President Trump's spending freeze. Nearly $20 billion dollars was set to go out to farmers this year but nearly all is still blocked.

Agriculture Department Secretary Brooke Rollins announced Thursday that a small portion of the conservation contract funding with farmers would be released.

“In alignment with White House directives, Secretary Rollins will honor contracts that were already made directly to farmers. Specifically, USDA is releasing approximately $20 million in contracts for the Environmental Quality Incentive Program, the Conservation Stewardship Program, and the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.”

The announcement brought a swift response from the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition. NSAC Polity Director Mike Lavender responded that Americam farmers need real support, not just what was released.

“While USDA fires its staff and deliberates whether or not to honor its own legal contracts, tens of thousands of farmers are being left in limbo. The ‘first tranche’ [portion] released this week represents roughly one percent of the IRA funding USDA guaranteed farmers through signed contracts from CSP and EQIP alone beginning in FY2023 – meaning that from coast to coast, countless farmers are waking up today still uncertain of how they’ll make ends meet or whether USDA will honor its word.

The NSAC Policy Director says farmers are still in dire straits. “We urge USDA to urgently provide specificity and clarity for how it will release frozen funds, fully reopen conservation program enrollment, and swiftly honor its legal obligations to farmers and organizations by immediately releasing funding on all signed contracts.”

The government announcement Thursday offered no timetable on when, or if remaining contracts with farmers would be fulfilled. Secretary Rollins said the ongoing review showed some conservation contracts were identified as having “nothing to do with agriculture”.


 

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Thousands of US farmers are wondering when they'll get their money from federal conservation program contracts.
farmers, Trump, Spending, agriculture
322
2025-40-22
Saturday, 22 February 2025 10:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved