Poll: Fans Say Players Involved in Illegal Betting

A full 1 in 3 Americans said NBA players and coaches are involved in illegal activities to influence betting on games, according to a new Quinnipiac University Sports Poll released Thursday.

The national survey found 33% of adults said such involvement occurs either very often or somewhat often, while 66% said it happens only occasionally or rarely.

The remaining respondents were unsure.

Among self-identified NBA fans, the results were nearly identical — 35% said players or coaches are often tied to illegal betting.

"Perception is important, and right now the NBA clearly has a perception problem," said Nick Pietruszkiewicz, assistant professor of journalism and program director of sports communications at Quinnipiac University.

Nearly 7 in 10 Americans said the involvement of NBA figures in illegal betting is at least a minor problem, including 32% who called it a major one.

When asked whether games are played fairly, 49% of respondents said they were confident, while 48% said they were not. Confidence was stronger among NBA fans, 67% of whom said games are played fairly.

The poll also found many fans think questionable tactics occur, such as players deliberately missing shots or faking injuries to affect wagers; 29% said such behavior happens often.

In addition, 28% said coaches sometimes adjust rosters to influence bets, and 45% said people with inside knowledge leak information about player availability to affect betting outcomes.

Half of NBA fans said they are confident in Commissioner Adam Silver's ability to prevent or catch illegal betting activity, but nearly as many expressed doubt. Among all Americans, 55% said they lack confidence in Silver's oversight.

"Fans and the American public are expressing doubt about Adam Silver's ability to protect the league's integrity during an era defined by legalized sports betting," said Brittani Webb, assistant professor of media studies at Quinnipiac.

The poll also found 64% of Americans think the spread of legal sports betting has increased illegal activity among players and coaches. Two-thirds of respondents said "prop" bets, wagers on specific in-game events, should not be permitted.

The October indictments that led to the arrests of more than 30 people, including Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and other NBA figures, on illegal sports betting charges has intensified scrutiny of the rapidly expanding U.S. sports gambling industry.

Since widespread legalization, the multibillion-dollar market has made it simple for bettors to wager on full-game results and individual plays with only a few taps on a cellphone.

The survey of 1,013 adults, including 399 NBA fans, was conducted Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.