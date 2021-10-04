×
Facebook Platforms Down Most of Monday

In this photo illustration, the Facebook logo is displayed next to a screen showing that Facbook service is down on October 04, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty)

Monday, 04 October 2021 06:10 PM

Facebook’s platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, were down most of Monday, and the data of over 1.5 billion users has been posted for sale on a hacker forum, including names, email addresses, location, gender, phone numbers and user ID, reports Newsweek.

Facebook and Instagram became available again Monday at around 6 p.m. Eastern time.

The issues come less than 24 hours before whistleblower Frances Haugen is set to testify against the social media giant. That prompted scattered suspicions of some form of sabotage across social media, although no reports of such could be verified at the time of publication.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone tweeted. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Haugen, a Facebook product manager who left the company in May, on Sunday told CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that the company put its own interests first rather than the public’s interest.

“I’ve seen a bunch of social networks and it was substantially worse at Facebook than what I had seen before,” Haugen said. “Facebook, over and over again, has shown it chooses profit over safety,” she added.

Haugen copied pages of Facebook’s internal research and gave the documents to the Wall Street Journal, which last month started to publish the findings. She has also spoken with Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D- Conn., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and shared parts of the documents with them.

She is scheduled to testify Tuesday in Congress about Facebook’s impact on young users.

2021-10-04
Monday, 04 October 2021 06:10 PM
