×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: faa | outage | flightdelays | flightcancelations

FAA Finds Contractors Unintentionally Caused System Outage

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Thursday, 19 January 2023 10:37 PM EST

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday that the system outage that delayed or canceled thousands of flights earlier this month was caused by contractors accidentally deleting files for its alert system.

In a statement, the FAA said a review of the outage of the Notice to Air Missions system showed that "contract personnel unintentionally deleted files while working to correct synchronization between the live primary database and a backup database."

The FAA also stated that it has not found evidence of "a cyberattack or malicious intent."

"The FAA made the necessary repairs to the system and has taken steps to make the NOTAM system more resilient. The agency is acting quickly to adopt any other lessons learned in our efforts to ensure the continuing robustness of the nation's air traffic control system," the statement continued.

The agency had to temporarily suspend all domestic flight departures earlier this month as it worked to fix its NOTAM system, which caused mass delays and cancelations.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday that the system outage that delayed or canceled thousands of flights earlier this month was caused by contractors accidentally deleting files for its alert system.
faa, outage, flightdelays, flightcancelations
164
2023-37-19
Thursday, 19 January 2023 10:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved