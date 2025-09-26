WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: faa | boeing | 737 max | production

WSJ: FAA to Ease Boeing 737 MAX Production Restrictions

Friday, 26 September 2025 08:42 AM EDT

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is set to ease restrictions on Boeing's 737 MAX production, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Boeing is also slated to regain authority from the FAA to perform final safety checks on its 737 MAX jets before delivery, the report said.

Shares of the planemaker were up 3% in premarket trading.

Boeing and the FAA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is set to ease restrictions on Boeing's 737 MAX production, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Boeing is also slated to regain authority from the FAA to perform final safety checks on...
faa, boeing, 737 max, production
76
2025-42-26
Friday, 26 September 2025 08:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved