WSJ: FAA to Ease Boeing 737 MAX Production Restrictions

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is set to ease restrictions on Boeing's 737 MAX production, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Boeing is also slated to regain authority from the FAA to perform final safety checks on its 737 MAX jets before delivery, the report said.

Shares of the planemaker were up 3% in premarket trading.

Boeing and the FAA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.