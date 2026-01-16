WATCH TV LIVE

FAA Alerts Airlines Amid Tensions in Central, South America

FAA Alerts Airlines Amid Tensions in Central, South America
(Eric Baradat / AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 16 January 2026 06:09 PM EST

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it is issuing a series of warnings to airlines to exercise caution when flying over Central America and parts of South America, citing the risks of potential military activities and GPS ‍interference.

The FAA said it issued Notices to Airmen ‍covering Mexico and other Central American countries, as well as Ecuador, Colombia and portions of airspace within the eastern ⁠Pacific Ocean. The warnings began Friday and will last 60 days, the agency added.

The warnings came amid increased tensions between the United States and ​regional leaders after the Trump administration mounted a large-scale military buildup in the southern Caribbean, and seized Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife in a military operation.

President Donald ‍Trump has raised the possibility of other military actions in the area, including ⁠against Colombia.

Trump said last week that cartels were running Mexico and suggested the U.S. could strike land targets to combat them, one of a series of threats to deploy U.S. military force against drug cartels.

After the raid in ⁠Venezuela, the FAA curbed flights throughout ​the Caribbean, which forced ⁠the cancellation of hundreds of flights by major airlines. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told Reuters earlier ‍this week there had been good coordination between the agency and U.S. military before the Venezuela operation.

Last ‌month, a JetBlue passenger jet bound for New York took evasive action to avoid a mid-air collision with a U.S. Air Force tanker plane near ⁠Venezuela. JetBlue ​Flight 1112 had departed Curacao and was flying about 40 miles off the coast of Venezuela when the Airbus plane reported encountering the Air Force jet, which did not have its transponder activated.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


