BBC: Excess Deaths for Brits in 2022 Worst in 50 Years

The BBC reported Tuesday that the United Kingdom is experiencing the "largest excess death levels outside the pandemic in 50 years."

Per the report, the BBC says "more than 650,000 deaths were registered in the UK in 2022" — or "9% higher than" in 2019.

However, the British publication also noted there's "no evidence of vaccine effect." The "rise in deaths" have mostly involved "older men — aged 50 or more," and in cases of boys and young men experiencing the "vaccine side-effect" of myocarditis (heart inflammation), it's only been a "small rise."

"Finally, figures up to June 2022 looking at deaths from all causes show unvaccinated people were more likely to die than vaccinated people," the BBC reports.

"While this data on its own can't tell us it's the vaccine protecting people from dying — there are too many complicating factors — if vaccines were driving excess deaths we would expect this to be the other way around," according to the BBC.

As a counter, Steve Kirsch, founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, said, "If the [COVID-19] vaccine is so safe, why won't anyone in the world bet" me $1 million it isn't?

A day before the BBC's report, Kirsch published an article outlining how he would bet anyone $1 million that the COVID-19 injections are unsafe. The article also includes a link to take Kirsch up on his "legally binding" bet.

But for the BBC, they assert that "some of the excess deaths" are attributable to the "after-effects" of catching a COVID-19 infection. The paper also reports that people who have a COVID-19 infection are "more likely to have heart problems and strokes" and that people experiencing said heart problems had done so because they prolonged their COVID-19 "treatment."