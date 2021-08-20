×
Eviction Ban Survives Appeal, Setting Up Supreme Court Showdown

Activists hold a protest against evictions near City Hall on Aug. 11, 2021, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Friday, 20 August 2021 02:07 PM

A U.S. appeals court rejected an emergency motion to halt the national ban on evictions, clearing the way for the case to go to the U.S. Supreme Court. 

A trio of judges denied a bid by the Alabama Association of Realtors to suspend an earlier court ruling that allowed the eviction moratorium to continue. The ruling comes one week after U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected their plea to block the new eviction moratorium established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even as she voiced concerns over the legality of the policy. The ban was extended by the Biden administration until Oct. 3. 

The case is Alabama Association of Realtors v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 21-5093, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit (Washington). 

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


