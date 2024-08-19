WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: evangelicals | voters | donald trump | kamala harris | attack | ads | false prophets

Evangelicals for Harris Unveil Second Trump Attack Ad

Monday, 19 August 2024 06:22 PM EDT

Within the span of two weeks, Evangelicals For Harris is releasing their second attack ad on former President Donald Trump, drawing on biblical text from 1 John 4, which speaks about false prophets and instructs Christians to "test the spirits to see if they are from God," the Christian Broadcast Network (CBN) reported Sunday.

The message behind the ad alludes to the dichotomy that voters have two choices: Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump. Seeking to demonstrate that Trump is a false prophet, the ad shows a choice number of excerpts of Trump speaking hyperbolically, such as: "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose any voters; if I happen to be president and I see somebody who's doing well and beating me very badly, I say, 'Go down and indict them;' I alone can fix it," and "They're poisoning the blood of our country."

The ad is expected to stir controversy among conservative evangelicals, many of whom view Trump as a champion of biblical values.

According to Pew Research, 37% of White evangelical Protestant voters consider Trump a "great" president, with another 37% rating him as "good." However, 9% describe Trump as "average," 6% as "poor," and 10% as "terrible." Ostensibly, the ad is targeted at the make-up of this 25%, who the Harris campaign would see as potential voters.

CBN noted that if Harris can secure the support of 20% or more of evangelicals, history suggests she could potentially win the presidency — much like Joe Biden did in 2020, a feat Hillary Clinton was unable to achieve in 2016.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 19 August 2024 06:22 PM
