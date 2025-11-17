Europol Admits Working With Hezbollah-Tied, Anti-US NGO

Europol has admitted it has been "in contact"with the Hezbollah-linked Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), a stunning acknowledgment that a radical organization tied to EU- and US-designated terror financing networks managed to penetrate the EU’s law-enforcement orbit, NGO Monitor announced Monday.

Monday's confirmation, provided to NGO Monitor, immediately raises serious questions about how a terrorist-linked entity gained access to European institutions despite its leaders’ public record of praising terrorism and spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories.

And in an Oct. 25, 2025, presentation in Turkey, HRF’s U.S. representative Jake Romm claimed HRF had begun working with Europol " to assist with war crimes investigations across the European Union."

HRF chairman Dyab Abou-Jahjah once told the New York Times he "joined the Hezbollah resistance against Israel "and received military training, adding he was "very proud of that.”

According to Israeli security officials cited by the Jerusalem Post in February 2025, Abou-Jahjah is linked by business and family ties to several actors designated as part of Hezbollah’s global terror-funding network, and is included on the U.S. government’s No Fly List.

In November 2001, shortly after the attacks on America, Abou-Jahjah described 9/11 as "sweet revenge," underscoring a worldview rooted in violent, anti-Western extremism.

He has also claimed Europe has made "the cult of the Holocaust and Jew-worshiping its alternative religion," questioning the existence of Nazi gas chambers, and repeatedly trafficked in antisemitic rhetoric.

HRF’s posture is also overtly anti-American, reflecting the worldview of its chairman, who praised 9/11 and aligned himself with Hezbollah — an Iranian proxy responsible for killing U.S. citizens.

By embracing U.S.-sanctioned partners and pushing ICC prosecutions that undermine American policy, HRF positions itself against core U.S. national interests and aligns with movements explicitly hostile to the United States.

This disturbing background stands in sharp contrast to Europol’s confirmation that it has maintained contact with HRF, even as the organization boasts of "working closely" with the EU agency.

NGO Monitor asked Europol to verify this relationship and clarify whether it was aware of HRF’s extensive Hezbollah connections and its aggressive anti-Israel — and anti-American —lawfare agenda.

Europol declined to detail the relationship and instead issued a vague assertion that it conducts "necessary due diligence steps," without explaining what those steps are or whether HRF’s terror ties were ever examined.

"HRF’s terror links are well-documented and longstanding," said Olga Deutsch, Vice President of NGO Monitor, arguing that Western governments should be investigating HRF rather than enabling it.

She warned that HRF aims to "usurp and undermine" Western legal systems from within and should have no standing with any law-enforcement body.

The foundation has already demonstrated its willingness to weaponize European institutions, orchestrating a U.K. police ban this month on Israeli fans traveling to an Aston Villa–Maccabi Tel Aviv match.

It has simultaneously launched sweeping ICC complaints accusing 1,000 IDF soldiers of "genocide," partnering with Palestinian NGOs that the U.S. State Department has sanctioned for hostile, politically driven ICC campaigns.

Europol’s own terrorism threat assessments make its engagement even more baffling, as its 2025 TESAT report warns that Hezbollah propaganda fuels anti-Israel hatred and potential violence in Europe.

Earlier TESAT reports describe Hezbollah’s recruitment, criminal activity, and money-laundering operations inside the EU, all conducted to support attacks against Israel and the West