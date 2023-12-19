EU to Investigate X Over Lack of Disinformation Censorship

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, is currently under formal investigation by the European Union (EU). This investigation follows Musk's acquisition of the platform last year and coincides with the implementation of the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), which came into effect this summer.

The EU's European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton, an unelected bureaucrat, announced an investigation into X on Tuesday. Breton has been advocating for X to censor more speech over the past year.

"Today," Breton tweets, "we open formal infringement proceedings against X."

Breton lists that such an investigation to dismantle the only open social media platform is warranted due to the "Suspected breach of obligations to counter [Illegal Content] and [Disinformation]," the "Suspected breach of [Transparency] obligations, and the "Suspected [Deceptive Design] of user interface."

Breton's announcement, which could funnel censorship and reshape American tenets, comes on the heels of a federal court ruling in Sept. finding that the Biden administration worked with social media companies to censor speech.

"A group of social-media users and two states allege that numerous federal officials coerced social-media platforms into censoring certain social-media content, in violation of the First Amendment," the filing read.

Nonetheless, X is expected to cooperate, at least according to its official Safety account.

The company writes that "X remains committed to complying with the Digital Services Act and is cooperating with the regulatory process. It is important that this process remains free of political influence and follows the law. X is focused on creating a safe and inclusive environment for all users on our platform, while protecting freedom of expression, and we will continue to work tirelessly towards this goal."