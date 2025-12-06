WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: eu | policy | chief | ally

EU Policy Chief Kallas: US Remains Europe's Biggest Ally

Saturday, 06 December 2025 09:16 AM EST

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Saturday that the United States remains Europe's biggest ally, after the Trump administration said in a major strategy document that Europe faces "civilizational erasure" and may one day lose its status as a reliable ally. The new U.S. National Security Strategy, posted on the White House website overnight Thursday-to-Friday, denounced the European Union as anti-democratic and Europe as lacking in self-confidence, and said the goal of the U.S. should be "to help Europe correct its current trajectory."

"There's a lot of criticism, but I think some of it is also true, if you look at Europe, it has been underestimating its own power towards Russia," Kallas said on a panel at the Doha Forum in Qatar.

"We should be more self-confident," she said, adding that the "U.S. is still our biggest ally."

"I think we haven't always seen eye to eye on different topics, but I think the overall principle is still there. We are the biggest allies and we should stick together," Kallas said. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Saturday that the United States remains Europe's biggest ally, after the Trump administration said in a major strategy document that Europe faces "civilizational erasure" and may one day lose its status as a reliable...
eu, policy, chief, ally
174
2025-16-06
Saturday, 06 December 2025 09:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved