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Tags: eu | china | iran | sanctions | cyberattacks

EU Sanctions Chinese, Iranian Firms for Cyberattacks

Monday, 16 March 2026 12:52 PM EDT

The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions against two Chinese companies and one from Iran for cyberattacks against EU member states.

The EU listed China-based Integrity Technology Group and Anxun Information Technology and Iranian company Emennet Pasargad.

Integrity Technology is seen to have enabled hacks of over 65,000 devices across six member states, according to an EU statement.

Anxun is seen to have provided hacking services aimed at critical infrastructure, according to the EU.

Two co-founders of Anxun have also been individually listed by the EU for their involvement in cyberattacks.

Emennet is seen to have compromised advertising billboards to spread disinformation during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sanctions include an asset freeze and a travel ban for the individuals.

EU citizens and companies are also prohibited from making funds available for the companies involved.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions against two Chinese companies and one from Iran for cyberattacks against EU member states
eu, china, iran, sanctions, cyberattacks
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Monday, 16 March 2026 12:52 PM
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