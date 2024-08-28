Disney Sees AI Helping to Personalize New ESPN App

Walt Disney's ESPN network is exploring the use of artificial intelligence to help personalize its news and recap show "SportsCenter" as younger audiences embrace streaming television, ESPN Chairperson Jimmy Pitaro said on Wednesday.

Disney is crafting a plan to offer its flagship ESPN network as a standalone app for the first time next year, seeking to make it the preeminent digital destination for sports fans.

The company envisions offering app users a tailored version of "SportsCenter" based on their interests, Pitaro told reporters at the company's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

"AI will obviously help significantly in terms of that, not just in terms of the personalization and the clip generation, but also the narration."

The technology already is being used for narration of ESPN's investigative news stories, which Pitaro said he listens to when he commutes.

"AI is not the awful, terrible disruptor that many people think. I personally believe that AI will be very helpful and beneficial to the sports industry and to the sports fan," Pitaro said.

Disney is also working to add features such as betting, fantasy sports and e-commerce to the new app. The company released the ESPN Bet app in November after reaching a $2 billion deal with casino owner Penn Entertainment.

On Wednesday, ESPN launched a "Where to Watch" feature to help sports fans find games, whether they are airing on ESPN or elsewhere. It is available on the current ESPN app, which requires a pay TV subscription, and on ESPN.com.

Pitaro said he was interested in negotiating the rights to offer baseball games and other sports in their local markets either through the new app or another venture.

A former head of Disney's consumer products business, Pitaro has run ESPN since 2018. He is often mentioned as a possible successor to Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger, who has said he will retire at the end of 2026.

Asked if he had changed his leadership style given he may be a candidate for the job, Pitaro said "absolutely not."

"I can say without hesitation that I'm sitting in my dream job," he said. "I feel just fortunate to be here. We are at a really important time at ESPN right now."