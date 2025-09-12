WATCH TV LIVE

NYC Mayor Adams Fires Staffer for 'Karma' Kirk Remark

By    |   Friday, 12 September 2025 10:12 PM EDT

New York Mayor Eric Adams fired an employee in his administration this week for calling the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk "karma."

Anthony Herbert, who worked in the Community Affairs Unit, was already on leave when he made the comments but won't be coming back. Adams and Herbert are also friends, the Washington Examiner reported. 

"Charlie Kirk was a passionate young man, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this trying time," mayoral spokesperson Zachary Nosanchuk told Gothamist. "While the individual who made these comments was already on leave when he posted this video, he is now no longer employed by our administration."

Herbert made the comment in a now-deleted post on Facebook. He was reacting to Kirk's assassination earlier this week in Orem, Utah.

"When you go out there and you talk about people and you talk about – and you know, become a racist – and you try to disguise that like you're doing something for humanity, that's a problem," Herbert said in the post. "And unfortunately karma has come to collect."

"We unequivocally denounce these remarks, which in no way reflect the values of the Adams administration," City Hall spokesperson Kayla Mamelak Altus said in a statement.

Herbert announced plans earlier this year to run for a seat in the New York Assembly. He began working for Adams' administration in February 2022. He did not report directly to Adams.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

