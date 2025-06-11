Trump Admin to Rescind Climate Rules for Power Plants

President Donald Trump's administration is set to remove all climate rules for power plants as the Environmental Protection Agency proposes that power plants should not be regulated because they "do not contribute significantly to dangerous air pollution."

In a proposed rule released Wednesday, the EPA proposes to "repeal all greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards for fossil fuel-fired power plants" and "a finding that GHG emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants do not contribute significantly to dangerous air pollution."

EPA administrator Lee Zeldin on Wednesday issued a written statement criticizing the previous administration for imposing regulations on existing coal and new gas plants to lower their carbon emissions and the release of toxic metals.

"According to many, the primary purpose of these Biden-Harris administration regulations was to destroy industries that didn't align with their narrow-minded climate change zealotry," Zeldin wrote. "Together, these rules have been criticized as being designed to regulate coal, oil and gas out of existence."

Vickie Patton, general counsel of the Environmental Defense Fund, hit out at Zeldin, the EPA and the Trump administration for the move, which she said "is recklessly disregarding its responsibility under our nation's clean air laws to protect the American people from mercury, arsenic and climate pollution from industrial smokestacks."