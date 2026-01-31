EPA to Reapprove Dicamba Despite Risks

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to reapprove dicamba despite the pesticide’s documented health and environmental risks, The Washington Post reports.

In a draft statement viewed by the news outlet, the EPA characterizes the new use guidelines as "the most protective dicamba registration in agency history" and notes the inclusion of "several measures" to head off "ecological risks."

"For many growers, this is a vital tool that they will see as necessary to their crop production success," the statement says.