Elon Moves to 'Kill' Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill

Elon Musk continued to voice his objections to the reconciliation budget legislation that Congress is considering, urging Americans to tell lawmakers to "kill the bill" that is the signature piece of President Donald Trump's second term.

"Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL," Musk wrote in a post on X, which he owns.

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO, less than a week removed from his role as a special government employee who led the Department of Government Efficiency, is a fervent opponent to what is dubbed as Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," calling it a "disgusting abomination" Tuesday in a post on X.

"Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk wrote.

The legislation narrowly passed the House and is now being considered by the Senate. Like Musk, a number of Republican senators are concerned the bill doesn't cut enough spending, and other Republicans in the upper chamber have expressed concerns over reforms to Medicaid.

"No one who actually reads the bill should be able to stomach it," Musk wrote Wednesday in another post on X.

Musk was responding to a post of a video of House Speaker Mike Johnson saying, "Elon and I left on a great note. And then yesterday, 24 hours later, he does a 180 and he comes out and opposes the bill, and it surprised me, frankly."

In yet another post Wednesday on X, Musk wrote: "A new spending bill should be drafted that doesn’t massively grow the deficit and increase the debt ceiling by 5 TRILLION DOLLARS."

Musk further responded to a post by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, of a video showing Warren Buffett advocating for a plan to eliminate the federal deficit by stating if the deficit is higher than 3% of gross domestic product, members of Congress are not eligible for reelection. The federal deficit as of 2023 was roughly 6.3% of GDP, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

"This is the way," Musk wrote.