Musk Envisions Capitalist 'Communist Utopia' Ruled by Robots

Elon Musk is once again pushing the boundaries of imagination — and stirring debate — after sharing a striking new video that envisions humanoid robots woven into nearly every part of everyday life, perhaps even ushering in what he calls a capitalist-driven "communist utopia."

The 38-second clip, originally created by digital artist Alex Utopia and reposted by Musk on X, showcases Tesla's Optimus robot performing tasks that span hard labor, emergency response, law enforcement, and even leisure.

Since Musk amplified it, the video has skyrocketed to more than 60 million views, fueling fresh conversations about how quickly robotics could redefine society.

The montage begins with an Optimus unit strolling down a city street before transitioning to a construction site, where the robot assists human workers.

It then jumps to a disaster-response drill, showing Optimus administering aid.

The tone shifts again as the robot spars inside a judo gym, demonstrating agility and coordination.

From there, the video shows Optimus on an urban police patrol, then abruptly dealing blackjack in a casino.

Later scenes place the robot walking along a beach and working in a restaurant kitchen, cooking alongside professional chefs.

The final shots return to the casino, this time with Optimus stationed at a roulette table.

Musk has been promoting Optimus for years, releasing demos of the robot folding laundry and walking independently.

For him, humanoid robots are key to addressing what he warns is a looming global labor crisis caused by declining birthrates.

In April, Musk said, "We expect to have thousands of Optimus robots working in Tesla factories by the end of this year … and we expect to scale Optimus up faster than any product in history."

He predicted production could reach 1 million units annually by 2030 — or even earlier.

Shortly after circulating the latest video, Musk doubled down on his projections at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum. He argued that advanced robotics will not just assist workers — they will also make work optional.

In his telling, future jobs will resemble hobbies, like gardening for enjoyment rather than necessity. Musk went so far as to say money will decline in importance as artificial intelligence and robotics boost global wealth.

Humanoid robots, he asserted, will "be the biggest product in history," enabling what he describes as universal prosperity.

Not everyone is ready to leap into Musk's vision. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang agreed that robotics will transform work but cautioned that currency — and human labor — will remain relevant for the foreseeable future.

Still, Musk insists Optimus could eliminate poverty, overhaul the justice system through crime-prevention roles, and usher in what he calls a capitalist-driven "communist utopia."