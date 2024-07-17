Sen. Warren: Democrats Will Codify Roe With November Victory

Should the Democrats gain control of all three branches of government in November, they plan to "suspend" the filibuster and make abortion the law of the land.

"We will suspend the filibuster. We have the votes for that on Roe v. Wade," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said on ABC’s "The View."

It will be the first act the Democrats do if they manage to keep the White House, hold the Senate and retake the House of Representatives, Warren said. "The first vote Democrats will take in the Senate, the first substantive vote, will be to make Roe v. Wade law of the land again in America."

The Democrats current majority in the Senate isn’t quite enough to end the filibuster, with both Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona, changing their party affiliation to Independent. Warren’s ambitious intentions face an uphill battle as the Democrats don’t have an easy path in building upon their slim lead. Manchin's seat in particular appears to be an easy flip for the Republicans.

"We can make Roe v. Wade law of the land if we have, and I have to be clear, we’ve got to have a majority in the House — skinny majority. We can take a really skinny majority in the Senate, I’ll take 50. And a Democrat in the White House. We have those three things, we will suspend the filibuster," Warren said.