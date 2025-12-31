Energy Dept Expands Orders to Keep Power Plants Online

The Department of Energy has issued a series of emergency orders in recent weeks directing power plants in several states to remain online.

The department points to ongoing concerns about grid reliability and the availability of electricity.

The latest order, issued by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, requires a coal-fired power plant in Colorado to continue operating through the winter, joining similar directives affecting plants in Indiana, Michigan, and Washington.

Under the Colorado order, the department directed utilities and grid operators to ensure that Unit 1 at the Craig Station remains available to operate.

The unit had been scheduled to shut down at the end of 2025. The emergency order runs through March 30.

The Energy Department said the action is intended to preserve reliable electricity supply, minimize the risk of blackouts, and reduce potential cost increases for consumers in periods of high demand.

"Keeping this coal plant online will ensure Americans maintain an affordable, reliable, and secure supply of electricity," Wright said, citing an energy emergency declared by President Donald Trump.

The department referenced its Resource Adequacy Report, which warns that power failures could increase dramatically by 2030 if what it defines as reliable power generation is reduced faster than replacement capacity is added.

The closing of Craig Station has been debated in Colorado for years.

After the federal order, Denver7 reported that the office of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis criticized the decision, arguing that the plant is unnecessary and not operational.

The governor's office said the order would shift costs to Colorado ratepayers, including repair expenses required to bring the unit back online. The statement also said the decision conflicts with the state's energy planning and market conditions.

The Energy Department has said the emergency actions are part of a nationwide review to ensure sufficient generating capacity remains in place as demand for electricity increases.