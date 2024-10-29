WATCH TV LIVE

Florida Election Worker Fired After Completed Ballots Fell From Truck

Tuesday, 29 October 2024 08:32 PM EDT

An election worker in Florida was fired after, according to local election officials, a sealed bag and sealed bin of ballots fell from a truck on Monday.

The Miami-Dade County Elections Department said Tuesday that the incident happened due to "human error" and that the worker forgot to lock the back of the truck, and, "as they drove off, one sealed bin and one sealed bag fell out, containing already voted ballots from early voting."

The statement continued that "[U]pon arrival at the police department, elections staff verified all seals were intact and nothing was tampered with or damaged. Once at Elections Headquarters, all items were accounted for and all seals were once again verified."

"While unintentional, the Elections Department has a zero tolerance for error and therefore the employee was terminated," the elections department said.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 




