Report: Data From Voter Rolls Helped Democrats

A third-party group was accused of using personal data from voters rolls to help Democrats in nearly half of U.S. states, according to a new report.

The Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) – which operates in several key swing states like Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin – shares voter data with left-leaning organizations, the Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) found.

"Here you have the state being forced by ERIC to essentially do voter registration drives, and you could think of it almost as a political donation from taxpayers to the political parties and candidates," Michael Greibrok, the report's co-author and a senior research fellow for FGA, told Washington Examiner.

The ERIC's stated purpose is to maintain accurate voter rolls, detect illegal voting, and register eligible unregistered voters, but the report claims ERIC failed to maintain voter rolls and used state funds to help liberal groups register likely Democrat voters.

"It is not a coincidence that these notifications skew to likely Democrat voters," the report said. "David Becker [ERIC's founder] is also the Executive Director and Founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research (CEIR). CEIR is one of the organizations that funneled millions of dollars through Zuckerbucks to increase turnout in predominantly blue districts during the 2020 election."

The report added: "The fact that ERIC shares data collected by the states with third parties like CEIR for political purposes should be alarming for voters and legislators alike. Pennsylvania's secretary of state recently sent a letter to ERIC demanding that they stop sharing data with third parties for get-out-the-vote efforts."

Furthermore, the report noted that 43.8 million Americans moved in 2021, but only 5.1 million were removed from voter rolls for moving out of the jurisdiction, while 4.8 million voters were removed for failure to return confirmation of registration.

"ERIC has failed at its stated mission of maintaining voter rolls because its true mission is to increase voter registration," the report said. "To maintain up-to-date and accurate voter rolls, states should stop outsourcing voter roll maintenance efforts to politically driven, third-party groups like ERIC and instead follow the lead of other states that are using their own tools to achieve clean and accurate rolls."

So far, nine states have left ERIC, including Ohio, Florida, and Virginia.

The FGA gives three ways states can maintain accurate voter rolls by requiring state agencies to share data to verify voter registration, comparing voter rolls to the NCOA database, and signing agreements with other states to securely share voter information.

Earlier this year, Shane Hamlin, ERIC's executive director, wrote an open letter to address "misinformation" about the "non-profit organization created by state election officials to help improve the accuracy of state voter rolls and register more eligible Americans to vote."