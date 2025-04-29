Education Dept. Investigating Chicago Public Schools

The Department of Education is investigating a complaint filed by Parents Defending Education, a conservative nonprofit, "alleging that [Chicago Public Schools] has an academic-achievement initiative that discriminates against students on the basis of race," according to a press release.

The complaint concerns a recent program aimed at helping Black students academically, the Black Students Success Plan, and claims that it "violates Title VI" of the Civil Rights Act "by focusing on remedial measures only for Black students, despite acknowledging that Chicago students of all races struggle academically," the release states.

The news follows a threat, which cited the same section of the Civil Rights Act, issued by the Trump administration earlier this month to cut off more than $1 billion in federal funding to CPS over programs that focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Officials from the Illinois State Board of Education denied that the programs discriminate against any students, saying in a statement: "Illinois will never waver in its commitment to helping every child from every community, background, socioeconomic status, gender, and race — which is consistent with federal and state laws and our values."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson previously threatened to sue the federal Department of Education over the threat to withhold funding, saying in a statement, "The administration specifically threatened to defund our Title I schools, which are our high-poverty schools that serve our children with the highest needs."

He added, "We will do everything in our power to fight back against this overreach from the federal government, including exploring all of our legal options in response to any potential cuts."