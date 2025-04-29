WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: education | chicago | schools | civil rights

Education Dept. Investigating Chicago Public Schools

The front of a high school

Nettelhorst Public School in Chicago. (Irene Lankin Duffy/Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 29 April 2025 05:20 PM EDT

The Department of Education is investigating a complaint filed by Parents Defending Education, a conservative nonprofit, "alleging that [Chicago Public Schools] has an academic-achievement initiative that discriminates against students on the basis of race," according to a press release.

The complaint concerns a recent program aimed at helping Black students academically, the Black Students Success Plan, and claims that it "violates Title VI" of the Civil Rights Act "by focusing on remedial measures only for Black students, despite acknowledging that Chicago students of all races struggle academically," the release states.

The news follows a threat, which cited the same section of the Civil Rights Act, issued by the Trump administration earlier this month to cut off more than $1 billion in federal funding to CPS over programs that focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Officials from the Illinois State Board of Education denied that the programs discriminate against any students, saying in a statement: "Illinois will never waver in its commitment to helping every child from every community, background, socioeconomic status, gender, and race — which is consistent with federal and state laws and our values."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson previously threatened to sue the federal Department of Education over the threat to withhold funding, saying in a statement, "The administration specifically threatened to defund our Title I schools, which are our high-poverty schools that serve our children with the highest needs."

He added, "We will do everything in our power to fight back against this overreach from the federal government, including exploring all of our legal options in response to any potential cuts."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of Education is investigating a complaint filed by Parents Defending Education, a conservative nonprofit, "alleging that [Chicago Public Schools] has an academic-achievement initiative that discriminates against students on the basis of race."
education, chicago, schools, civil rights
264
2025-20-29
Tuesday, 29 April 2025 05:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved