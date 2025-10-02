Drone Sightings Shut Munich Airport, Impact Thousands

Germany's Munich airport said early Friday that drone sightings on Thursday evening had forced air traffic control to suspend operations, leading to the cancellation of 17 flights and disrupting travel for nearly 3,000 passengers.

Another 15 arriving flights were diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna and Frankfurt, the airport said in a statement.

It is the latest European airport to shut down following drone sightings in the area. Last week, multiple airports in Denmark were disrupted by a wave of drone activity, affecting tens of thousands of travelers.

In response, Denmark imposed a nationwide ban on civil drone flights as it prepared to host a summit of European leaders in Copenhagen this week.