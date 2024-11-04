WATCH TV LIVE

Planned Explosive Attack at a Tennessee Energy Facility Foiled by FBI

Monday, 04 November 2024 10:41 PM EST

The FBI thwarted a potential drone attack at a Tennessee energy facility Monday, according to the DOJ.

A man allegedly planned to fly the drones packed with explosives into the plant, which would damage critical infrastructure.

The suspect, 24-year-old Skyler Philippi, was arrested and charged with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted destruction of an energy facility, the DOJ said.

"As charged, Skyler Philippi believed he was moments away from launching an attack on a Nashville energy facility to further his violent white supremacist ideology — but the FBI had already compromised his plot.

This case serves as yet another warning to those seeking to sow violence and chaos in the name of hatred by attacking our country's critical infrastructure: the Justice Department will find you, we will disrupt your plot, and we will hold you accountable," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Philippi was caught with a drone powered up and the explosive device armed and located next to it.

According to the DOJ, he was already on law enforcement's radar after allegedly confiding in a confidential human source (CHS) about his desire to carry out a mass shooting at a YMCA near Columbus, Ohio, in June, and told another CHS in July about the potential impact of taking out large interstate substations. He had apparently searched previous attacks on electric substations and realized explosives would be more effective than guns.

Just the News reports that Philippi went to a substation with undercover FBI employees for reconnaissance and ordered C-4 and other explosives from the employees on the drive. He also engaged in a Nordic ritual on Nov. 2nd and told undercover FBI employees that it was "time to do something big" that would be remembered "in the annals of history."

"Driven by a racially motivated violent extremist ideology, the Defendant planned to attack the power grid with a drone and explosives, leaving thousands of Americans and critical infrastructure like hospitals without power. The FBI's swift work led to the detection and disruption of the defendant's plot before he could cause any damage.

"We are committed to holding accountable anyone who threatens the security of our critical infrastructure or seeks to harm American communities through domestic violent extremism," FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

