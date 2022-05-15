NBC, Drew Brees Part Ways After Former QB's One Year as Analyst

Former quarterback Drew Brees is out at NBC after a single season as a studio and game analyst at the network, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

The decision was apparently mutual as Brees preferred calling games over the "Football Night in America" studio show, and NBC soured on his potential as a top-level analyst.

The Post reported that Brees' shaky first season as an analyst was highlighted by a poor performance in a playoff game, his most important broadcast this past season.

Although Brees, who retired from playing professional football in 2021, will not continue with NBC, he is considered a candidate for the No. 2 spot at Fox if, as expected, former player Greg Olsen is moved up in the broadcast booth to the top game analyst position.

Amazon is also considered a possible place of employment for Brees, who is high up on many of the all-time statistical categories for quarterbacks and is considered one of the greatest ever at his position.

This past season Brees called Notre Dame games, as well as appearing on the "Sunday Night Football" pregame and a few NFL games, the Post reported.