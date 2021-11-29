×
Tags: dorsey | twitter | stepping down

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Expected to Step Down: CNBC

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Expected to Step Down: CNBC
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (MARCO BELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 29 November 2021 09:26 AM

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey is expected to step down, CNBC reported  Monday, citing sources.

Shares of the microblogging platform surged 9% in early trading, while those of digital payments firm Square Inc., which is also helmed by Dorsey, were up 3%.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment. In his last tweet on Nov. 28, Dorsey had said: "I love twitter."

In early 2020, Dorsey faced calls from Elliott Management Corp. to step down, after the hedge fund argued he was paying too little attention to Twitter while also running  Square.

Dorsey fended off this pressure by giving Elliott and its ally, buyout firm Silver Lake Partners, seats on Twitter's board

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Monday, 29 November 2021 09:26 AM
