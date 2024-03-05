Doritos Brings 'Bud Light Treatment' Talk With Trans Hire

Doritos' hiring of a transgender ambassador has brought a backlash and raised talks of a boycott of the chips brand this week.

Activists on social media are denouncing Doritos' European branch in Spain after announcing transgender Samantha Hudson as an ambassador for the brand, making calls for the chip company to get the "Bud Light treatment," a reference to last year's beer boycott after the bottler hired transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

"I guess Doritos wants the Bud Light and Target treatment," a poster wrote Monday. "Enjoy your stock crash."

The boycott runs deeper than merely transgender issues, though, as Hudson has been under fire for old sexualized tweets about children, according to Newsweek.

Hudson, 24, is a Spaniard born as Iván González Ranedo and an avowed "anti-capitalist" and "Marxist" who has called for "the abolition of [and to] destroy and annihilate the traditional monogamous nuclear family" and has tweeted about wanting to do "thuggish things" to a 12-year-old girl and "screaming that I'm a nymphomaniac in front of a super beautiful 8-year-old girl," the Daily Mail reported.

"Can we do to Doritos what we did to Bud Light?" Ian Miles Cheong tweeted. "This person is a million times worse than Dylan Mulvaney."

Doritos brand in Spain is owned by PepsiCo Spain, potentially exposing it to a backlash or boycott, too.

"Why are brands like Doritos being so self-destructive?" a tweeter asked. "Have they learned nothing from the Budweiser snafu? Let me guess, their advertising division is headed by a DEI hire?"