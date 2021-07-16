Trump Showerhead Rule Gets Plugged

The Department of Energy on Friday proposed to overturn a rule made under the Trump administration regarding the definition of a showerhead to let more water flow.

The move comes after the Department of Energy submitted a proposal to the Federal Register. The measure proposes reverting to the 2.5 gallons per minute limit set by the Obama administration.

But then-President Donald Trump removed the limit after repeatedly complaining that the water pressure was too low, adding that it prevented him from achieving "perfect hair."

According to the Washington Examiner, the former definition under Trump would have allowed each showerhead nozzle to meet the 2.5 gallons per minute standard.

But energy and water conservation advocates decried the measure, saying it would unnecessarily raise household water, sewer and energy costs.

After Trump's change, few manufacturers chose to produce products in line with Trump's definition. The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy said the definition could lead to water being wasted at a time when some of the western United States is experiencing a drought.