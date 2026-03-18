Trump: Let Others Handle Strait After Iran Regime Crushed

President Donald Trump continued to air grievances about allies' lukewarm support for the U.S. military engagement with Iran and their reluctance to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint in the Persian Gulf where roughly 20% of global oil trade passes.

Trump warned Wednesday on Truth Social that the U.S. should let countries that rely on the strait for their oil deal with its security once the U.S. "finished off" the Iranian regime following Operation Epic Fury.

"I wonder what would happen if we 'finished off' what's left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don't, be responsible for the so called 'Strait?' " Trump wrote. "That would get some of our non-responsive 'Allies' in gear, and fast!!!"

Trump on Tuesday fumed that the U.S. was not getting support "despite the fact that we helped" NATO "so much," and said it was in allies' interest to prevent Iran from securing a nuclear weapon.

He complained that NATO allies have counted on tens of billions of dollars in U.S. backing for Ukraine to fend off Russia's invasion but could not return the favor to help the U.S. and Israel in their efforts to destroy the Iranian regime, which has posed a threat to the Middle East and beyond for decades.

The U.S. and Israel began their joint military operation against Iran's political leadership and military infrastructure on Feb. 28.

Iran retaliated by attacking oil-rich Gulf nations that host U.S. military assets and by sharply restricting access through the strait, which Tehran has said remains open but effectively closed "for our enemies."

Major shipping companies have suspended transits, reducing traffic to a trickle.

Oil prices have jumped to more than $100 a barrel since the conflict began, and American consumers are paying an average of $3.84 per gallon for regular gasoline. That is up 31% from $2.92 a gallon on Feb. 19, according to AAA.

Although the U.S. does not rely heavily on the strait for oil imports compared with other regions, oil is a global commodity, so prices are set worldwide.

A major supply disruption, such as reduced traffic through the strait, tightens the overall supply-and-demand balance, driving up prices everywhere, including in the U.S.

In another post Wednesday on Truth Social, Trump said he is doing the world a favor.

"Remember, for all of those absolute 'fools' out there, Iran is considered, by everyone, to be the NUMBER ONE STATE SPONSOR OF TERROR," he wrote. "We are rapidly putting them out of business!"