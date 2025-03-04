Trump Halts Intel Sharing by Allies With Ukraine

President Donald Trump has ordered allied nations to stop sharing military intelligence information with Ukraine. The Daily Mail reports the decision comes alongside the president's blocking military aid to Ukraine.

"The United States' instruction to stop allies sharing US-derived intelligence with Ukraine is what I would expect," U.K. military intelligence expert Phil Ingram told the Mail.

The decision may have an impact on how Ukraine manages its drawn-out battle with invading Russian military forces. Russian troops now control a portion of Ukraine. But Ukraine's military also controls a section of Russian soil.

The information blockade does not specify that the U.S. won't supply intelligence to Ukraine, but it blocks allied nations from sharing data based on a particular intelligence classification.

Trump initiated the U.S. military aid suspension following a disastrous meeting last week with the president, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The verbal conflict in the full view of reporters ended with Zelenskyy leaving the White House without signing a planned mineral deal. He has since said he is ready to go through with that agreement.