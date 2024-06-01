Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Everything's Being Done to Stop Trump

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Saturday that the guilty verdict to come down on former President Donald Trump is just another tactic in a long line of tactics that extend to when he first ran in the 2015 and was accused of working with Russia to overthrow the 2016 election.

"It started in 2015 with the whole Russia collusion, Steele dossier, the first impeachment, the second impeachment. I mean, they have used every weapon they could of government to try to take this guy down in every corner where they could get any kind of blue area," Tenney told "Wake Up America Weekend."

"And I do think that our system is resilient. But what it shows is it is fragile. When you have people in power that are willing to abuse the system and weaponize it for their own political ends, and that's why this is such a tragedy."

Earlier in the interview, the congresswoman mentioned that Democrats were weaponizing the arm of the government against Trump because he is "winning in the polls."

Speaking on Trump's sentencing hearing slated for July 11, Tenney again noted that there shouldn't have even been a verdict and added that "their mission is to put him in jail."

The powers that be marshaled against Trump want a spectacle before the election; they want to mar his reputation and brandish it in the lead-up to November, she added.

"This is all about optics, all about a show trial, and all about politics. It's not about justice. And so I would not be surprised if this judge tries to put him in jail."

