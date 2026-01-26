Trump Hikes Tariffs on South Korea

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will raise tariffs on a wide range of South Korean goods after Seoul's legislature failed to approve a bilateral trade agreement reached last year.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the decision follows what he described as South Korea's failure to fulfill its obligations under a trade deal negotiated between the two countries.

The tariffs will increase from 15% to 25% and apply to automobiles, lumber, pharmaceutical products, and other goods subject to reciprocal trade measures.

"Our Trade Deals are very important to America," Trump wrote.

"In each of these Deals, we have acted swiftly to reduce our TARIFFS in line with the Transaction agreed to. We, of course, expect our Trading Partners to do the same," he wrote.

Trump said he and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung reached a "Great Deal for both Countries" on July 30, 2025, and reaffirmed the agreement during Trump's visit to South Korea on Oct. 29, 2025.

However, Trump criticized South Korea's National Assembly for not approving the deal, a step required under South Korean law for the agreement to take effect.

"Why hasn't the Korean Legislature approved it?" Trump wrote, adding that while the decision ultimately rests with South Korea's lawmakers, the delay has prompted the United States to take action.

"Because the Korean Legislature hasn't enacted our Historic Trade Agreement, which is their prerogative, I am hereby increasing South Korean TARIFFS," Trump said.

The announcement marks the latest escalation in trade tensions between Washington and one of its key Asian allies.

South Korea is a major exporter to the United States, particularly in the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors, and higher tariffs could raise costs for U.S. consumers and businesses that rely on imported goods.

The White House did not immediately release additional details on when the higher tariffs would take effect or whether exemptions would be considered for specific products or companies.

It also remains unclear whether the administration plans further trade actions if South Korea's legislature continues to delay ratification.

South Korean officials had not publicly responded to Trump's comments as of Monday evening. Analysts say domestic political divisions in Seoul have complicated efforts to approve the deal, despite support from the executive branch.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized the use of tariffs as leverage to enforce trade agreements, arguing that reciprocal measures are necessary to protect U.S. industries and workers.

Monday's announcement underscores the administration's willingness to impose economic penalties when trade partners fail to meet negotiated terms.