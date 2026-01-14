Trump Places 25% Tariff on Advanced Computer Chips

President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed a 25% tariff on certain advanced computing chips, such as the ‍Nvidia H200 AI processor ‍and a similar semiconductor from AMD called the MI325X, according to ⁠a fact sheet released by the White House.

The proclamation cited national ​security concerns for the tariffs, and is part of a broader effort to ‍create incentives for chipmakers to produce more semiconductors ⁠in the U.S. and decrease reliance on chip manufacturers in places such as Taiwan.

The tariff will not apply to ⁠chips imported for ​U.S. data centers, ⁠startups, non-data center consumer applications, non-data center ‍civil industrial applications and U.S. public sector applications.

Trump, in ‌the near future, might also impose broader tariffs on imports of semiconductors ⁠and ​their derivative products ‍to incentivize domestic manufacturing, according to the fact sheet.