WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | tariffs | computing chips | imports

Trump Places 25% Tariff on Advanced Computer Chips

Wednesday, 14 January 2026 05:38 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed a 25% tariff on certain advanced computing chips, such as the ‍Nvidia H200 AI processor ‍and a similar semiconductor from AMD called the MI325X, according to ⁠a fact sheet released by the White House.

The proclamation cited national ​security concerns for the tariffs, and is part of a broader effort to ‍create incentives for chipmakers to produce more semiconductors ⁠in the U.S. and decrease reliance on chip manufacturers in places such as Taiwan.

The tariff will not apply to ⁠chips imported for ​U.S. data centers, ⁠startups, non-data center consumer applications, non-data center ‍civil industrial applications and U.S. public sector applications.

Trump, in ‌the near future, might also impose broader tariffs on imports of semiconductors ⁠and ​their derivative products ‍to incentivize domestic manufacturing, according to the fact sheet.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed a 25% tariff on certain advanced computing chips, such as the Nvidia H200 AI processor and a similar semiconductor from AMD called the MI325X, according to ⁠a fact sheet released by the White House.
donald trump, tariffs, computing chips, imports
133
2026-38-14
Wednesday, 14 January 2026 05:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved