Trump Places 25% Tariff on Advanced Computer Chips

President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed a 25% tariff on certain advanced computing chips, such as the Nvidia H200 AI processor and a similar semiconductor from AMD called the MI325X, according to a fact sheet released by the White House.
The proclamation cited national security concerns for the tariffs, and is part of a broader effort to create incentives for chipmakers to produce more semiconductors in the U.S. and decrease reliance on chip manufacturers in places such as Taiwan.
The tariff will not apply to chips imported for U.S. data centers, startups, non-data center consumer applications, non-data center civil industrial applications and U.S. public sector applications.
Trump, in the near future, might also impose broader tariffs on imports of semiconductors and their derivative products to incentivize domestic manufacturing, according to the fact sheet.
