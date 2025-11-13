WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | speech | jan. 6 | bbc | lawsuit | editing

Trump Hasn't Filed BBC Lawsuit Yet, Legal Team Says

Thursday, 13 November 2025 03:28 PM EST

Donald Trump's legal team said on Thursday the president has not yet filed a lawsuit against the BBC over the broadcaster's editing of a speech he made in 2021 on the day of the Capitol protests.

On Sunday, Trump sent a letter to the BBC threatening legal action against the broadcaster, which this week said the editing amounted to an "error of judgment." The letter demanded the BBC issue an apology and compensate Trump for damages.

On Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Trump's external legal counsel had filed the lawsuit. The White House did not immediately respond to a subsequent request for comment on that statement.

A spokesperson for Trump's legal team said the letter included "a requested response deadline (from the BBC) of Friday, Nov. 14," but added that Trump's lawyers reserve the right to file their lawsuit before then if they choose.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


