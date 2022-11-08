Trump Votes for DeSantis, Drops Hints About 2024 Run

Despite reports of a rift, former President Donald Trump voted for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday and continued to tease a potential 2024 run for the presidency, according to CBS 12.

After casting his ballot at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump spoke to the media with wife Melania Trump by his side.

"No matter who you vote for, you have to vote," Trump told a small crowd.

At a Dayton, Ohio, rally on Monday, the former president called Tuesday’s election the "most important midterm election in the history of the United States."

Trump dubbed his potential 2024 rival "Ron DeSanctimonious" while he was reading the names of possible challengers for the GOP nomination at a rally for Pennsylvania Republican candidates outside Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to the New York Post.

The 45th president’s move drew backlash from conservative commentators, who called the swipe unnecessary heading into the critical midterm elections.

Mike Pompeo, Trump’s former secretary of state, defended DeSantis is a tweet posted shortly after his former boss came up with the new moniker.

"Not tired of winning," Pompeo said Saturday. "@GovRonDeSantis you’ve proven conservative policies work. Florida is better for it. Vote for @GovRonDeSantis."

Taking a different tone Sunday, Trump also urged his supporters to vote for DeSantis on Election Day, according to the Post. ​

On Tuesday, the former president hinted at a big announcement to come on Nov. 15, which he plans to make from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

"I think Tuesday will be a very exciting day for a lot of people and I look forward to seeing you at Mar-a-Lago," he said.