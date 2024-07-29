Ad Campaign Launched Claiming 'Only Kennedy Can Beat Trump'

A pro-Robert F. Kennedy Jr. super PAC is launching an ad campaign saying their candidate is the only one who can defeat former President Donald Trump.

American Values 2024 is unveiling the ad campaign for the independent presidential candidate across New York City and Washington, D.C., on bus shelters, billboards, and on mobile billboard trucks that will drive outside major national news networks.

"It doesn't matter who the Dems anoint, they can't beat Trump," Larry Sharpe, organizing director for AV2024, said. "America needs to realize that the sacrificial lamb the Democrats put up is exactly that, a sacrifice with no chance of winning."

The billboards will be erected in Midtown Manhattan at Broadway and West 54th Street and Broadway and West 52nd Street. The trucks are deployed outside the New York headquarters of Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and Warner Media and in front of the studio where ABC's "Good Morning America" is taped.

The super PAC is highlighting a poll by Zogby Strategies that has Kennedy leading Trump 57% to 43%, while Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris, 51% to 49%.

Zogby Strategies has been hired by Kennedy's campaign, the American Values super PAC and his Children's Health Research Fund for research and consulting, according to the Federal Election Commission.

In a 5-way race with Trump, Harris and two other third party candidates, Kennedy polls at 5.8% according to RealClearPolitics.