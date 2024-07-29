WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | robert f. kennedy jr. | american values | super pac | ads | campaign | nyc

Ad Campaign Launched Claiming 'Only Kennedy Can Beat Trump'

By    |   Monday, 29 July 2024 07:38 PM EDT

A pro-Robert F. Kennedy Jr. super PAC is launching an ad campaign saying their candidate is the only one who can defeat former President Donald Trump.

American Values 2024 is unveiling the ad campaign for the independent presidential candidate across New York City and Washington, D.C., on bus shelters, billboards, and on mobile billboard trucks that will drive outside major national news networks.

"It doesn't matter who the Dems anoint, they can't beat Trump," Larry Sharpe, organizing director for AV2024, said. "America needs to realize that the sacrificial lamb the Democrats put up is exactly that, a sacrifice with no chance of winning."

The billboards will be erected in Midtown Manhattan at Broadway and West 54th Street and Broadway and West 52nd Street. The trucks are deployed outside the New York headquarters of Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and Warner Media and in front of the studio where ABC's "Good Morning America" is taped.

The super PAC is highlighting a poll by Zogby Strategies that has Kennedy leading Trump 57% to 43%, while Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris, 51% to 49%.

Zogby Strategies has been hired by Kennedy's campaign, the American Values super PAC and his Children's Health Research Fund for research and consulting, according to the Federal Election Commission.

In a 5-way race with Trump, Harris and two other third party candidates, Kennedy polls at 5.8% according to RealClearPolitics.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A pro-Robert F. Kennedy Jr. super PAC is launching an ad campaign saying their candidate is the only one who can defeat former President Donald Trump.
donald trump, robert f. kennedy jr., american values, super pac, ads, campaign, nyc, d.c
231
2024-38-29
Monday, 29 July 2024 07:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved