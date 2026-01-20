GOP Lawmakers Warm Up to Trump's Push for Greenland

Republicans in Congress are beginning to publicly echo President Donald Trump's argument that the United States should move to control Greenland, even as others in the party remain skeptical or openly opposed.

The New York Times reported that as Trump's rhetoric about Greenland has intensified, so has the party's interest in the issue.

Trump has been increasingly vocal about acquiring the semiautonomous Arctic territory, which is controlled by Denmark, framing Greenland as critical to U.S. national security and warning that the United States could pursue the goal "the easy way" or "the hard way."

While many Republican lawmakers initially warned that such talk could strain relations with European allies, a growing number are defending Trump's reasoning or minimizing his language as strategic posturing.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., addressed Britain's Parliament in London on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of U.S. alliances while implicitly supporting Trump's focus on Greenland and the Arctic.

Johnson cited threats from China and Russia and urged European allies to support efforts to maintain what he described as "strategic strongholds around the world."

"While we can have thoughtful debate among our friends about how best to counter these threats, we all certainly agree they must be countered," Johnson said.

In subsequent media appearances, Johnson downplayed the likelihood of military action, saying, "We don't anticipate any kind of military intervention," and describing Trump's public statements as part of "the certain manner in which he goes about doing things." Johnson added, "We take him seriously, not always literally."

Other Republicans have taken a similar stance. Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., said there is some opposition in Congress to the use of force but argued that acquiring Greenland could help counter "the malign influence of Russia and China," calling Trump's comments a way to "spur conversation."

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., said European nations lack the capacity to defend Greenland. He said the U.S. has a strategic obligation to do so.

"Europe can't protect it, the Danes can't protect it," Schmitt said, calling U.S. involvement an "obvious" necessity.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also endorsed the idea, saying, "I believe it is overwhelmingly in America's national interest to acquire Greenland."

Other Republicans remain critical. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., called the proposal "absurd," warning it could damage U.S. alliances and benefit adversaries such as Russia and China.

As Trump prepares to press the issue at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, he is finding that more Republicans are willing to defend his strategic rationale.