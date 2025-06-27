Trump: Senate on Precipice of Passing Budget Bill

President Donald Trump on Friday made another pitch for the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act, praising Republican senators for working all weekend to get their version back to the House so he can get signed by July 4.

"The Great Republicans in the U.S. Senate are working all weekend to finish our 'ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,'" Trump posted on Truth Social. "We are on the precipice of delivering Massive General Tax Cuts, NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME, NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY FOR OUR SENIORS, Permanently Securing our Borders, an even Bigger and More Powerful Military [I rebuilt it during my First Term, and it is already the Best, but we will make it BETTER!], unleashing our American Economy, dominating the Energy Market, creating Jobs, and getting money back to American Families.

"The House of Representatives must be ready to send it to my desk before July 4th — We can get it done. It will be a wonderful Celebration for our Country, which is right now, "The Hottest Country anywhere in the World" — And to think, just last year, we were a laughingstock. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Senate Republicans were set Friday to begin a weekend of votes on the package, which is considered the signature legislation of Trump's second term. But whether the bill reaches his desk by July 4 is unknown because there are deep divides in Congress over spending cuts and debt reduction.

House Republicans who support a higher cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions rejected an offer from the Senate for lower SALT limits than what was in the bill that narrowly passed the House 215-214 last month, Barron's reported Thursday. Fiscal conservatives in the House also said they would vote no on the Senate version because of its higher costs.

In the Senate, moderate Republicans are fighting cuts to Medicaid because of fears it could cause rural hospitals to close, Barron's reported. Fiscally concerned Republicans have pushed back on any attempt to raise the SALT deduction, citing the bill's ballooning costs.

Trump reportedly said earlier Friday his July 4 deadline is "not set in stone" and could be extended.

"It's important. It's not the end all," Trump told reporters. "It can go longer, but we'd like to get it done by that time, if possible."