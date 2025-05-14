Trump Admin to Reassign NOAA Staff

As hurricane season approaches, the Trump administration is seeking to reassign staff within the NOAA to fill dozens of "critically understaffed" positions in the National Weather Service following widespread layoffs, The Hill reported.

Employees in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will help fill 76 vacancies in the National Weather Service, according to an internal document reviewed by the Science Committee Democratic Staff.

The document reveals that the reassignment effort comes after the administration fired hundreds of NOAA employees, including staff at the NWS. Positions to be filled include meteorologists in high-risk areas such as Houston and Miami.

"This Reassignment Opportunity Notice will non-competitively fill vacancies in critically understaffed operational locations across the National Weather Service," the document stated.

The reassignment effort is critical, with the Atlantic hurricane season beginning next month.

According to the document, NOAA seeks staffers from other departments within the agency to temporarily fill the weather service gaps.

NOAA spokesperson Monica Allen declined to address details of the plan, citing policy.

"NOAA remains dedicated to its mission, providing timely information, research, and resources that serve the American public and ensure our nation’s environmental and economic resilience. We continue to provide weather information, forecasts, and warnings pursuant to our public safety mission," Allen said.

Democratic lawmakers voiced concern that the internal reshuffling could weaken NOAA’s broader capabilities.

"It basically is asking for people … to repopulate the Weather Service posts that have been destroyed by cannibalizing other parts of NOAA, which will further damage our capacity to respond to a disaster," said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., the ranking member of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

The reassignments come amid broader budgetary concerns for the agency.

A previously leaked Trump administration budget proposal outlines a 27% cut to NOAA’s funding, including plans to eliminate its Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Office, which oversees oceans and climate programs and fishery management.

Critics warn that downsizing and restructuring efforts could hinder the federal government’s ability to provide critical weather data and disaster forecasting, particularly during peak seasons for hurricanes and severe storms.

The National Weather Service plays a key role in public safety, issuing forecasts, warnings, and advisories that guide emergency management decisions, transportation, and energy sectors across the country.

As of now, it remains unclear how many NOAA employees will accept reassignment or how quickly the agency will be able to fill all open roles before the height of the hurricane season.