Trump Escalates Feud With NY Times: 'Enemy of the People'

President Donald Trump issued a new attack on The New York Times early Tuesday, accusing the news organization of lying, publishing "fake" stories, and posing "a serious threat" to U.S. national security.

In a post published on Truth Social shortly after midnight, Trump sharply criticized the Times' reporting and opinion coverage.

"The Failing New York Times, and their lies and purposeful misrepresentations, is a serious threat to the National Security of our Nation," Trump wrote.

He accused the Times of "Radical Left, Unhinged Behavior" and said it was "writing FAKE Articles and Opinions in a never ending way."

Trump added that the Times "must be dealt with and stopped," concluding the post by declaring, "THEY ARE A TRUE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!" and signing it, "PRESIDENT DJT."

The post marked the latest escalation in a long-running and highly public dispute between Trump and the Times that began during his first presidential campaign in 2015.

During his first term, Trump repeatedly criticized the Times and other major news organizations, often labeling unfavorable coverage as "fake news" and accusing outlets of political bias.

The Times published multiple investigative reports during Trump's first administration, including stories on his tax records, business dealings, and administration policies, many of which Trump denied or disputed.

In response to Trump's attacks over the years, the Times has consistently defended its journalism, stating that its reporting is based on verified facts and public interest investigations.

A spokesperson for the Times has previously said the paper's mission is to "seek the truth and help people understand the world," and that it does not tailor coverage to please any political figure.

When Trump previously labeled the newspaper an "enemy of the people," Times executives rejected the characterization, arguing that a free press is protected under the Constitution and essential to democratic accountability.

The newspaper has also noted that its opinion section is separate from its newsroom and reflects a range of viewpoints, a distinction it has emphasized amid criticism from Trump and his allies.

Trump's relationship with the Times has remained contentious since returning to office, with the president frequently using Truth Social to respond directly to stories he views as inaccurate or hostile.

The Times did not immediately respond publicly to Trump's latest salvo.