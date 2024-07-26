WATCH TV LIVE

Tenn. Man Accused of Saying Trump 'Needs to Die'

A Tennessee man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly threw chairs from a Nashville hotel balcony while also ranting about former President Donald Trump and other political figures, according to media reports.

While in custody, Jack Campitelli, 58, also reportedly yelled that Trump "needs to die because he was a liar."

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the Secret Service was notified.

Campitelli was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, vandalism, and trespassing.

The incident comes two weeks after a 20-year-old fired shots at Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, nicking Trump's ear.

