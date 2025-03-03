NYT: Trump to Discuss Halting Military Aid to Ukraine

President Donald Trump on Monday plans to discuss suspending or canceling U.S. military aid to Ukraine, it is reported.

The New York Times report comes three days after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was told to leave the White House following a fiery exchange with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance in the Oval Office.

Trump and Vance called Zelenskyy disrespectful during their White House meeting Friday over bringing an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. Before the fallout, the Ukrainian president had been expected to sign a minerals deal with the U.S.

Later that day, The Washington Post reported the Trump administration was considering ending all ongoing shipments of military aid to Ukraine. At stake is roughly $5.5 billion of radars, vehicles, ammunition, and missiles that are currently awaiting shipment.

Zelenskyy left Washington for London, where he took part in a summit of European leaders during the weekend.

Great Britain and France have committed to assembling a "coalition of the willing" to secure a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, the Times reported, but it remained unclear whether that will satisfy Trump.

A source told the outlet that Trump is expected to meet with top aides to discuss suspending or canceling U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Newsmax reached out to the White House for comment on the report of Trump's expected meeting.

Great Britain's ambassador to the U.S, Peter Mandelson, drew protests at home Monday after he told ABC News that Zelenskyy needed to give "his unequivocal backing to the initiative that President Trump is taking to end the war and to bring a just and lasting peace to Ukraine."

On Sunday, Zelenskyy told the BBC he is willing to sign the mineral deal and have "constructive dialogue" with the U.S.

He added: "I just want the Ukrainian position to be heard."

Trump has been saying he wants to end the Russia-Ukraine war and that European countries need to step up and provide postwar security for Ukraine.

Leaving the summit on Sunday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "Not every nation will feel able to contribute," though he added there would be enough support to signal to Trump that Europe was ready to "do the heavy lifting," according to the Times.

French President Emmanuel Macron told the French paper Le Figaro that a British-French plan would begin with a one-month truce between Ukraine and Russia, and any deployment of peacekeeping troops would come only after that.

"There will be no European troops on Ukrainian soil in the coming weeks," Macron said. "The question is how we use this time to try and obtain an accessible truce, with negotiations that will take several weeks and then, once peace has been signed, a deployment.

"We want peace. We don't want it at any price, without guarantees."