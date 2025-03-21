Trump to Reopen ICE Detention Center in Michigan

Immigration and Customs Enforcement under President Donald Trump is reopening a detention center for illegal immigrants in Michigan that former President Joe Biden had previously closed.

The GEO Group announced on Thursday that it had entered into a contract with ICE for "the immediate activation" of the detention center in Baldwin, Michigan.

George C. Zoley, executive chair of GEO, said, "We expect that our company-owned North Lake Facility in Michigan will play an important role in helping meet the need for increased federal immigration processing center bedspace.

"We are proud of our 40-year public-private partnership with ICE, and we stand ready to continue to help the federal government meet its expanded immigration enforcement priorities."

The GEO group is one of the world's largest owner and management companies of for-profit prisons. The company estimates the multiyear contract with the government could generate $70 million in the first full year of operations at the 1,800-bed facility. The Baldwin location was closed in 2022 following an executive order by Biden to not renew contracts with for-profit prisons. From 2019-2022 the Northlake facility detained illegal immigrants accused of felonies.

The need for additional detention centers comes as the Trump administration ramps up efforts to deport thousands of illegal immigrants. R.J. Hauman, president of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement told Breitbart that the president is moving as fast as he can to secure new facilities to hold criminal migrants adding that much depends on Congress approving federal funding.

"The clock is ticking on funding," Hauman said. "ICE isn't just struggling to deliver for the safety, security, and will of the American people by launching and sustaining a mass deportation effort – current accounts are running dry."

Last year, GEO Group noted that 43% of its revenue came from ICE contracts and the company has been anticipating a thriving business under another Trump administration. Following the election of Trump in November, Zoley said on an earnings calling that "The GEO Group was built for this unique moment in our – country's history and the opportunities that it will bring."