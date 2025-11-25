WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | mbs | meeting | tense | israel | saudi arabia | abraham accords

Trump, MBS Meeting Grew Tense Over Israel

By    |   Tuesday, 25 November 2025 08:21 PM EST

Last week's meeting between President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman turned tense when the discussion shifted to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords and normalizing relations with Israel, Axios reported Tuesday.

According to Axios, Trump entered the meeting hopeful that — with the Gaza war over — he could secure a breakthrough on Saudi-Israeli normalization.

Publicly, the two leaders praised one another and projected unity. But behind closed doors, Trump grew frustrated when MBS resisted immediate movement toward a deal, according to the report.

White House officials had signaled to the crown prince beforehand that Trump expected progress on normalization. During the Nov. 18 meeting, Trump personally raised the issue and pressed MBS hard to join the Abraham Accords, a signature foreign policy achievement of his first term.

Saudi Arabia quietly supported the Accords in 2020 but refused to sign, largely due to King Salman's insistence on Palestinian concessions and the kingdom's political and religious sensitivities.

In later years, Riyadh sought normalization only as part of a sweeping U.S.-Saudi package involving a defense pact, advanced weapon systems and a civilian nuclear program. Those talks made headway under President Joe Biden but stalled after the Israel-Hamas war, though Saudi officials have continued to express conditional interest.

Axios reports that the turning point in last week's meeting came when Trump pushed for an immediate commitment and MBS pushed back. The crown prince told Trump he still supports normalization in principle but cannot move forward now because Saudi public opinion is sharply anti-Israel following the Gaza conflict.

"Saudi society isn't ready," three sources familiar with the meeting told Axios.

One U.S. official described the tone to Axios as "disappointment and irritation," saying Trump "really wants them to join the Abraham Accords" and "tried very hard to talk him into it," but MBS "stood his ground."

The crown prince also reiterated the condition he has now stated publicly: Saudi Arabia will require Israel to commit to "an irreversible, credible and time-bound path" toward a Palestinian state as part of any normalization deal. Israel's current government strongly opposes such a move.

"MBS never said no to normalization," a U.S. official told Axios. "The door is open for doing it later. But the two-state solution is an issue."

A White House official told Axios that Trump remains committed to expanding the Abraham Accords as part of his vision for a more stable and prosperous Middle East.

"Now that Iran's nuclear program has been totally obliterated and the war in Gaza has ended, it is very important to President Trump that all Middle Eastern countries join the Abraham Accords," the official said.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Last week's meeting between President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman turned tense when the discussion shifted to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords and normalizing relations with Israel, Axios reported Tuesday.
donald trump, mbs, meeting, tense, israel, saudi arabia, abraham accords
437
2025-21-25
Tuesday, 25 November 2025 08:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved